DU suspends student for ‘harassing’ female private university student

He has been asked to respond within next seven days explaining why he should not be expelled from university.

The student allegedly slapped and harassed a female student of the BRAC University on the campus during the early hours on Tuesday.

However, denying the allegations, Najmul Alam claimed it was the girl who assaulted him. Najmul said the girl was filming floating people who were asleep on footpath.

He said that he stopped along with a friend as he was returning on a bike to the university dormitory when he saw the girl and her friends.

He said he asked why the girl and her friends were filming the floating people without their permission.