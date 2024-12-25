Irfan killed 7 on Meghna vessel over wage dispute, deprivation: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has revealed that arrestee Irfan murdered the seven people onboard fertiliser-laden vessel in the Meghna River out of anger after being deprived of wages for long and misconduct with him by the vessel’s master Golam Kibira.

Major Sakib Hossain, deputy commandant of the RAB-11 in Cumilla, disclosed this at a press briefing in Cumilla on Wednesday.

He said Irfan, son of Jagodish Mandol of Bagerhat’s Fakirhat upazila, used to work as a helping-hand of the vessel’s staff.

The RAB official said they recovered a hand glove, two empty packets of sleeping pills, seven mobile phones of the deceased, a blood-stained jeans pant from the procession of Akash Mondal alias Ifran who was arrested from Bagerhat’s Chitalmari upazila.