One killed, 4 injured in Noakhali fire

A woman, who suffered burn injuries in a fire in Noakhali, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 32, wife of Ismail Hossain Babul of Kalardap in Noakhali Sadar upazila.

Five people, including Asma and her stepson, suffered burns when a fire broke out at their house on Monday.

Four other victims are—Kamal Uddin, 35, son of Babul, Manna, 22, son of Ruhul Amin, Sumon, 30, son of Abdus Shahid of the village and Tarek Hossain, 22, son of Abul Hossain of Shibpur village in the upazila.