Order on cartoonist Kishore’s bail plea 3 March

The High Court (HC) today set 3 March for passing its order on a plea for the bail of cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports BSS.

A High Court division virtual bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order today.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua took part in the hearing for the petition, while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi stood for the state.

Earlier on 28 February, a lower court concerned had scrapped a plea of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit of the police to take Kishore in remand in the case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case against 11 people on 5 May, 2020, on charges of spreading anti-state falsehood to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and create confusion from a Facebook page.