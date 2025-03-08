Magura child still unconscious, inhuman wounds on her body: Physician
The eight-year old child from Magura who was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, is still unconscious. The eight-year old child was reportedly raped while visiting her sister’s house in Magura.
Quoting physicians Saturday morning, the child’s cousin told Prothom Alo that his sister is still unconscious. She has not regained consciousness and the physicians said they will keep her under observation for the next 24 hours.
The child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday evening. When her condition started to deteriorate, she was put on life support on Friday night.
According to police and sources from the victim’s family, the child was brought to the Magura 250-bed hospital at around 11:30 am on Thursday in an unconscious state. From there she was transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment in the afternoon. Later, she was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The child’s family members stated that they reside in the Sreepur upazila of Magura. The child had been visiting her elder sister’s (in-laws) house a few days ago. At around 11:30 AM on Thursday, her sister’s mother-in-law brought the unconscious child to the Magura 250-bed hospital.
Subsequently, the child’s mother arrived at the hospital.
The doctors at the hospital reported that initial examinations revealed a mark on the child’s neck, suggesting that attempts has been made to strangle her. There were scratches on various parts of her body and there was bleeding from her genital area.
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Magura Sadar Police, Ayub Ali, stated to Prothom Alo yesterday morning that based on initial assumptions, it is believed that the child was raped. All members of the child’s family are in Dhaka. As of now, no written complaint has been lodged at the police station. He further mentioned that based on the family’s allegations, the brother-in-law of the child’s sister and his father has been taken into custody for questioning. An investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, demanding justice for the accused, students and local residents staged a protest yesterday after Friday prayers, blocking the highway and surrounding the police station in Magura Sadar. During the protest, they surrounded the main gate of the police station, calling for the accused individuals to be handed over to them. Later, the army intervened and dispersed the protestors.