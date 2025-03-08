Magura child still unconscious, inhuman wounds on her body: Physician

The eight-year old child from Magura who was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, is still unconscious. The eight-year old child was reportedly raped while visiting her sister’s house in Magura.

Quoting physicians Saturday morning, the child’s cousin told Prothom Alo that his sister is still unconscious. She has not regained consciousness and the physicians said they will keep her under observation for the next 24 hours.

The child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday evening. When her condition started to deteriorate, she was put on life support on Friday night.

According to police and sources from the victim’s family, the child was brought to the Magura 250-bed hospital at around 11:30 am on Thursday in an unconscious state. From there she was transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment in the afternoon. Later, she was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.