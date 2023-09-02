Use of narcotics increases, political persons involved

Although the government has taken various initiatives to control narcotics, people feel that drug smuggling has increased in their surrounding areas. People also think that common people get involved in drug trade without getting work. And a large part of drug dealers are political party workers and influential people.

This opinion of the people has emerged in a survey-based research report of the Narcotics Control Directorate. A total of 5,470 people were interviewed in this survey titled 'Drug trafficking picture of 32 districts bordering Bangladesh and determination of integrated strategy to combat smuggling'.

Among the interviewees are representatives of local government departments, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, members of law enforcement agencies, common people of border districts, drivers of vehicles travelling across the borders, drug addicts, local media personalities and employees of various local government departments.

The largest number of respondents, 52 per cent, is representatives of local government departments. 19 per cent are members of BGB and law enforcement agencies.