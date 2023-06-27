Over half the drug abusers are adolescents, youth

Adolescents and youths are growing in numbers among the patients undergoing treatment at the Central Drug Addiction Treatment Centre in capital’s Tejgaon area. This observation came up in an analysis of records of the Department of Narcotics Control (NDC) from last eight years.

According to DNC’s latest report on drugs, a total of 1,329 persons have undergone treatment at the central drug addiction centre between 2019 and 2022. Out of them, 915 were aged from 15 to 30 years. In that calculation, almost 69 per cent of the patients, who have undergone treatment there are adolescent and youths.

Earlier, 2,853 people had undergone treatment at the drug addiction centre within the timeframe of 2015 to 2018. Of them, 1,682 were in the age range of 15 to 30, accounting for almost 59 per cent of the total.

There are a total four drug addiction treatment centres, running under government management in the country. Drug addicts are provided with treatment at three more divisional drug addiction treatment centres outside of Dhaka, which are located in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna.

Officials of the preventive education wing at DNC have said there are no recent surveys about drug abusers in the country. They believe the image found in the data analysis on people treated at the central drug addiction treatment centre, is indeed the real picture. That means majority of the drug abusers are forming the addiction in their adolescence and youth.