Another murder within 3 days in city’s Mohammadpur

Another murder has taken place within three days in the Rayerbazar area of Mohammadpur in the capital.

Before the shock of the broad-daylight killing of teen gang leader Iman Hossain, also known as Alex Iman, had subsided, a young man named Asadul Haque, also known as Lombu Asadul, 28, was hacked to death on Wednesday night.

Police say Iman was killed amid a conflict between two rival groups of teen gang over dominance. Asadul, however, was killed by members of his own group and he was involved in drug trading.