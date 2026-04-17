Another murder within 3 days in city’s Mohammadpur
Another murder has taken place within three days in the Rayerbazar area of Mohammadpur in the capital.
Before the shock of the broad-daylight killing of teen gang leader Iman Hossain, also known as Alex Iman, had subsided, a young man named Asadul Haque, also known as Lombu Asadul, 28, was hacked to death on Wednesday night.
Police say Iman was killed amid a conflict between two rival groups of teen gang over dominance. Asadul, however, was killed by members of his own group and he was involved in drug trading.
The two murders, occurring within just 300 metres, have created panic in the area. However, police say they are continuing arrest drives to keep the law and order situation in Mohammadpur under control.
From January to March, around 2,000 people were arrested in Mohammadpur and Adabor areas on various charges.
According to police and local sources, after midnight on Wednesday, a friend took Asadul to the Sadek Khan brickfield area in Rayerbazar. There, an argument broke out between them, with accomplices lying in wait. At one point, his own associates stabbed him and fled.
Local residents say that despite police operations and arrests in Mohammadpur and Adabor area, theft, snatching and robbery have not been curbed.
Asadul was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital at around 12:45 am in a bloodied condition, where the physician on-duty declared him dead. A knife was recovered from Asadul’s pocket. He lived in Metro Housing in Mohammadpur. His village home is in Kalna of Gournadi upazila in Barishal. His father’s name is Jalil Sardar.
Closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage from the scene shows a young man placing his hand on Asadul’s shoulder and taking him to the end of an alley. Another youth arrived on a motorcycle and attacked him with a machete. Several others nearby then joined in the assault.
An environment of fear has gripped the area following the murders, said Asadul’s cousin Riaz Hossain.
Speaking to Prothom Alo last night, he said his brother was killed within 500 yards of his home. After the killing of Alex Iman, there was police patrol in the area during the day, but not at night.
Had there been police patrol at night, his brother might not have been killed, he said.
When contacted on Thursday, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of police in Mohammadpur zone, Jewel Rana, told Prothom Alo that Asadul was involved in small-scale drug dealing in Mohammadpur.
Preliminary investigations suggest there had been internal disputes within his group over drug sales and financial transactions, which led to his killing. Four cases have been filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act at Mohammadpur police station, added the police officer.
When members of one faction of a teen gang are brought under the law, their activities subside. However, another faction often emerges under a new name.Md Ibne Mizan, DC in Tejgaon division of DMP
Jewel Rana also said the attackers have been identified and operations are underway to arrest them.
Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, a teenage gang leader named Iman Hossain, also known as Alex Iman, was hacked to death in Rayerbazar. Iman was the leader of the teenage gang ‘Alex Group’. He was killed in a conflict with a rival gang led by Arman–Shahrukh over a snatched mobile phone.
In the case filed over Iman’s murder, a court granted four-day remand for six accused. After a hearing Thursday, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Monirul Islam issued the order. The accused sent on remand are Sayeed Hossain Shimul also known as Ayush, Md Tuhin Biswas, Md Rabbi Kazi, Suman also known as Pakhi’r Pola Suman, Md Rana, and Russell also known as Picchi Russell.
Deputy commissioner (DC) of police in Tejgaon division, Md Ibne Mizan, said when members of one faction of a teen gang are brought under the law, their activities subside. However, another faction often emerges under a new name. For a long time, they have been trying to control gang culture in Mohammadpur and Adabor area.
Local residents say that despite police operations and arrests in Mohammadpur and Adabor area, theft, snatching and robbery have not been curbed.
Regarding this, ADC Jewel Rana said that operations are being conducted almost daily in Mohammadpur and Adabor area, and criminals involved in various incidents are being arrested.
However, many of them secure bail within a short time and return to committing crimes again. Asadul (the deceased) had been arrested in October last year with drugs, but was later released on bail and resumed drug trading, added the police officer.