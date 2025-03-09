HC orders to remove photos, videos of the child from Magura

The court said the investigation in the case, filed over the rape allegation, has to be completed within 30 working days and the trial has to be completed within 180 days of taking the allegation into cognisance.

Section 14 of the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act, 2000 stated that the detailed identity of victim women and children cannot be published in the media.

The High Court has ordered to take actions against the people involved with breaching section 14 of the act within three working days. At the same time, it asked to make people aware of the section.

The High Court has also ordered taking steps to ensure the health, security and welfare of the victim child, her 14-year-old elder sister within 24 hours.