Youth arrested for raping of fifth grader

A young man was arrested for allegedly raping a fifth grader in Sadar upazila of Madaripur district on Monday, reports UNB. The arrestee was identified as Babu Sardar, 20, of Ghatmazhi area of the upazila.

Confirming his arrest, Madaripur’s superintendent of police Masud Alam Khan said, “We have found evidence that the girl was raped. The girl has been sent to Madaripur Sadar Hospital in critical condition," said Masud Alam Khan, superintendent of Madaripur police.

According to the family members, accused Babu Sardar and his associates were waiting outside their house on Friday night.