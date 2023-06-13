Youth arrested for raping of fifth grader

A young man was arrested for allegedly raping a fifth grader in Sadar upazila of Madaripur district on Monday, reports UNB. The arrestee was identified as Babu Sardar, 20, of Ghatmazhi area of the upazila.
Confirming his arrest, Madaripur’s superintendent of police Masud Alam Khan said, “We have found evidence that the girl was raped. The girl has been sent to Madaripur Sadar Hospital in critical condition," said Masud Alam Khan, superintendent of Madaripur police.
According to the family members, accused Babu Sardar and his associates were waiting outside their house on Friday night.
They picked up the girl as she came out for bathroom and took her to an isolated place at gunpoint. Later, Babu Sardar raped her. At one point, when the girl fell ill and Babu's associates dropped her home, they said.
Following the incident, the victim's father filed a case with Sadar police station, accusing Babu Sardar and three others in connection with the incident.
The others accused in the case are - Shaheen Moral, 35, Rashed Matobbar, 35 and Zia Chowkidar, 27. The police have so far arrested only Babu Sardar. He has been sent to the court on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested Babu and sent him to court on Monday afternoon.