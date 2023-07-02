Children falling victim to parental conflicts

SM Selim, 34, and Mahmuda Haque, 33, were married for about 14 years. The couple had two children. Recently it was alleged that Selim killed his wife Mahmuda and elder daughter Sanja Marwa, 10, by mixing sleeping pills with milk.

The accused has already given a confessional statement, said police.

Prothom Alo correspondent talked to Mahmuda's family at Anandanagar of Badda in the capital on 21 June.

Mahmuda's uncle, Sohel Sikder, revealed that Selim had engaged in extramarital relationships with multiple women at various times. This issue caused frequent conflicts between Selim and Mahmuda. Unfortunately, Selim has recently become involved in another extramarital relationship. Mahmuda confided in her mother and sister about this matter recently.

The couple has another 9-month-old child Sarim Marwan. Mahmuda's mother Jui Begum is taking care of the child.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said Sarim has been continuously crying since the death of his mother.

Analysing 23 reports on suicides and murders including children published in Prothom Alo between 2018 and 2023, it was found that children are being brutally murdered due to parental conflicts. Parents killed their children over extramarital relationship and anger, and sometimes "to teach another partner a lesson or to take revenge" and so on.