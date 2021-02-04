Patuakhali Jamaat leader killed over land dispute

A Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader was killed and four others injured in a clash over land dispute in Patuakhali's Mirzaganj on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Mannan Mozahid, a local leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and madrasa teacher.
Mirzaganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Showkat Anowar Islam said two groups of villagers locked into an argument over a piece of land.
"At one point of the debate, they swooped down on each other with sharp weapons leaving four people including Mozahid injured," Showkat said.
"The critically injured Mozahid was declared dead after being taken to the upazila health complex. His body was sent to Patuakhali 250-bed Sadar Hospital for autopsy."
Police arrested two people in this connection, and the filing of a case is underway, the OC added.