Patuakhali Jamaat leader killed over land dispute

A Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader was killed and four others injured in a clash over land dispute in Patuakhali's Mirzaganj on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mannan Mozahid, a local leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and madrasa teacher.

Mirzaganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Showkat Anowar Islam said two groups of villagers locked into an argument over a piece of land.

"At one point of the debate, they swooped down on each other with sharp weapons leaving four people including Mozahid injured," Showkat said.