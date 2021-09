An appeal has been made to file a case on charges of murder after rape of college student Musharrat Jahan against 8 people including Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Victim's sister Nusrat Jahan on Monday applied to the court of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 in Dhaka for taking the complaint into cognizance.