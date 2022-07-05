PK Haldar interrogation reveals names of several influential Bangladeshis and Indians

The custody of PK Haldar and his five accomplices, who fled Bangladesh after embezzling Tk 35 billion, has been extended for another 15 days. With this order, Justice Jiban Kumar Sadhu of the Special Central Investigation Agency (CBI) court in Kolkata said on Tuesday that the accused would have to appear in court again on 20 July. PK Haldar’s two lawyers Ali Haider and Somnath Ghosh were not present in the court Tuesday.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawyer Arijit Chakraborty later told the media that the interrogation of PK Haldar and his associates had revealed the names of several influential people in India. Probably their names will also be in the charge-sheet. It is learned that names of some influential people of Bangladesh also came to the fore.