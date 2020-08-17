PK Halder shares ill-gotten wealth in shady deals

A special inspection report of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has said that of all the money that PK Halder had taken in the name of various companies, Tk 280 million (Tk 28 crore) went to the former chairman of Mercantile Bank and its present executive committee chairman AKM Shahid Reza. Another Tk 342.50 million (Tk 34 crore 25 lakh) went to two directors of Meghna Bank, Sakhawat Hossain and Alok Kumar Das, and members of their families. BFIU sent the report to ACC for action to be taken against those involved in this misappropriation of funds. Investigations are reportedly on and the bank accounts of 83 of the beneficiaries have been frozen.

By a court order, former education secretary Nazrul Islam Khan has taken over as ILFSL chairman. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I took over this responsibility to see if the depositors’ money can be returned. Discussions are being held with all concerned. Many are of the opinion that the money cannot be recovered without PK Halder. The board of directors will meet shortly to discuss what can be done.”

Earlier the court had given former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, Khandokar Ibrahim Khaled, this responsibility. He resigned soon after taking over, saying that the establishment could not be salvaged, because of PK Halder.