PK Halder grabs Mushtaq's crocodile farm

This correspondent spoke to Rajib Shom before his departure for Canada last year. He said at that time that PK Halder is the actual owner of the farm. He only owns a little share.

The Reptiles Farm Limited got the approval for commercial activities in 2004 on Mushtaq Ahmed’s initiatives. In 2005, the Equity and Entrepreneurship Fund (EEF) unit of Bangladesh invested Tk 24.3 million (2 crore and 43 lakh) on the firm. In return, the EEF got 49 per cent share of the farm. Among the rest of the 51 per cent share, 36 per cent was owned by Mesbahul Hoque and 15 per cent was owned by Mushtaq Ahmed. The capital of the company was Tk 50 million (5 crore). Mesbaul Hoque and Mushtaq Ahmed were the business directors of the governing body of the farm. Mesbahul Hoque was the chairman and Mushtaq Ahmed was the managing director of the farm.

Apart from this, Pritish Kumar Sarkar, the then official of the Southeast Bank, was the government elected representative of the farm on behalf of the Bangladesh Bank. Pritish Kumar is now the managing director of FAS Finance. Again, the farm is one of the owners of FAS Finance.

When asked about this, Pritish Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo on Friday, “Everything is coincidental. I do not know anything about this.”

Before his detention in a case under the Digital Security Act, Mushtaq Ahmed told Prothom Alo last May that Mesbahul Hoque is his uncle. Due to lack of funds he got Mesbahul involved in the farm in 2004. At that time, Mesbahul Hoque was in the charge of director of AB Bank on behalf of Morshed Khan. He handed over the farm to PK Halder and left for abroad in 2013. In the same year, Mushtaq Ahmed was forced to hand over his share of the firm to PK Halder in his own house in Dhanmondi.