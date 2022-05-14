Crime

PK Halder pretends to be Shivshankar for staying in Kolkata

Correspondent
Kolkata
One of PK Halder's mansions in Ward No. 15 of Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district which has been sealed by the ED.
One of PK Halder's mansions in Ward No. 15 of Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district which has been sealed by the ED.Prothom Alo

The India’s enforcement directorate (ED) has raided several properties of Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder, who fled the country after amassing around Tk 30 billion, and some of his associates in West Bengal.

Among the associates of PK Halder are – Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and several others. The ED said that these operations are also going on today, Saturday.

default-image

Diplomatic sources in India have confirmed Prothom Alo that PK Halder has been arrested from Kolkata on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PK Halder had obtained several government identity cards of India introducing himself as Shivshankar Halder. These include the West Bengal government’s ration card, voter identity card of India, income tax department’s identity card PAN and aadhaar card. The ED also said that other associates of Prashant Halder did the same.

default-image

Using these identity cards they had opened several companies in India, especially in West Bengal. They had also purchased lands in several places. They also have several houses in upscale areas of Kolkata. The ED has disclosed this information in a statement.

Advertisement

The ED also said in a statement that PK Halder was involved in a multi-billion financial scandal in Bangladesh. They say these huge sums of money have been diverted to other countries, including India.

default-image

The ED is conducting drives at least at 10 places at the moment. The ED mainly investigates issues related to money laundering and illegal assets.

The ED has been raiding several properties of PK Halder in several parts of West Bengal, especially in North and South 24 Parganas and in Kolkata. The ED also said that the investigation in this regard will continue gradually.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement