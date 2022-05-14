PK Halder pretends to be Shivshankar for staying in Kolkata

PK Halder had obtained several government identity cards of India introducing himself as Shivshankar Halder. These include the West Bengal government’s ration card, voter identity card of India, income tax department’s identity card PAN and aadhaar card. The ED also said that other associates of Prashant Halder did the same.
Using these identity cards they had opened several companies in India, especially in West Bengal. They had also purchased lands in several places. They also have several houses in upscale areas of Kolkata. The ED has disclosed this information in a statement.
The ED also said in a statement that PK Halder was involved in a multi-billion financial scandal in Bangladesh. They say these huge sums of money have been diverted to other countries, including India.
The ED is conducting drives at least at 10 places at the moment. The ED mainly investigates issues related to money laundering and illegal assets.
The ED has been raiding several properties of PK Halder in several parts of West Bengal, especially in North and South 24 Parganas and in Kolkata. The ED also said that the investigation in this regard will continue gradually.