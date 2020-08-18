Police arrest 2 neo-JMB men in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have arrested two active members of ‘FZ Force’, a newly formed military wing of the neo-JMB, conducting drive in Sadarghat area under Kotwali thana of the capital on Monday.
Police officials involved with the drive identified the arrestees as Saffat Islam alias Abdullah alias William alias Al Arsalan alias Mohamed Chagri Beg, 18 and Yasser Arafat alias Shanto, 20.
Police also recovered two mobile phones, a knife and documents with instructions and action plans of militant activities from their possessions, a DMP media release said.
It also called the arrestees as active members of the military wing of the neo-JMB and said the Counter Terrorism (City) Unit of DMP raided Sadarghat area around 7:00pm on Monday and arrested them.
Police sources claimed that the detainees had a plan to recruit members to strengthen the activities of the organization and carry out subversive activities.
Saffat Islam had been trying to employ members from his home on Elephant Road in Dhaka and Yasser Arafat from his home in Keraniganj from 4 July, they said.
Their primary target was influential politicians and atheists and they were working to fulfil their ill-motive, they added.
The arrestees communicated with each other through social media and other online networking apps, said the DMP media release.
A case has been registered against them with Kotwali police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The arrestees were produced before court today.