Police arrest 2 neo-JMB men in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have arrested two active members of ‘FZ Force’, a newly formed military wing of the neo-JMB, conducting drive in Sadarghat area under Kotwali thana of the capital on Monday.

Police officials involved with the drive identified the arrestees as Saffat Islam alias Abdullah alias William alias Al Arsalan alias Mohamed Chagri Beg, 18 and Yasser Arafat alias Shanto, 20.

Police also recovered two mobile phones, a knife and documents with instructions and action plans of militant activities from their possessions, a DMP media release said.