Police handed over deceased trader to AL leader, alleges wife

Deceased Gaibandha trader Hasan Ali's wife alleged that police handed over her husband to Awami League leader Masud Rana a month ago before his death.

The body of Hasan Ali, 45, from Thanapara area of the town, was found hanging at the residence of AL’s district unit deputy office secretary and money lender Masud Rana on Saturday noon.

Police have formed a three-member probe body over the incident.

Hasan’s wife Bithi Begum filed a written complaint with Gaibandha sadar police station mentioning the names of AL leader Masud and two others. The other two are businessman Rumel Haque and Khalilur Rahman.

Police, however, did not take the case into cognizance as of 5:00pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, family members and local residents formed a human chain at DB Road area of the city on Sunday demanding punishment of the killers.

Leaders of different socio-political organisations also demanded exemplary punishment of Masud and police officials involved with the murder.

In the complaint, Bithi said her husband Hasan Ali would run a business of shoes at the station road in the town. He took Tk 150,000 as a loan from Awami League leader Masud Rana, 42.

Masud recently claimed Tk 1.9 million in return and pressurised Hasan. He abducted Hasan on 5 March from a wedding ceremony at Lalmonirhat and confined him at his residence at Khanka Sharif area in the city.