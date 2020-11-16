Police launch new unit to protect women

Speaking at the programme, the IGP said the newly-launched wing will deal with the risks of the cyberworld and keep the country's women safe in cyberspace.

"Cybercrime is a boundaryless crime. Women are the most harassed in the cyberworld. Of them, women aged between 16 and 24 years are the worst sufferers," he said.

Benazir said the country is moving forward in terms of technology under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. "Around 110 million people in the country now use cell-phones while 70 million others use the internet."

He said the availability of technology is causing various problems alongside helping the nations move forward. "Sixty-eight per cent of women in cyberspace are subjected to cybercrimes. So, this service of the police has been launched to deal with those problems."

The IGP said the biggest benefit criminals get in the cyberworld is that they can harass women by keeping their names, identities and countries secret. "This's a new form of digital harassment against women. This's the same picture not only in Bangladesh, but also elsewhere in the world."