Police spat on detainee when he begged for water

Detailing the incident, the case stated that on 8 February 2014, the ‘gaye halud’ (a wedding event) of Md Billal, resident of Irani Camp in B Block, Section 11 of Pallabi in the capital, was taking place. Police informant Suman has misbehaved with some women at the event and also told Ishtiaq and Imtiaz to leave the venue. The two bothers got into an altercation with him and Suman called the police.

The police picked up Ishtiaq and Imtiaz and tortured them at the police station. When Ishtiaq’s condition deteriorated seriously, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

On 7 August 2014, Imtiaz filed a case in this connection under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act. The accused in the case were Pallabi police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Ziaur Rahman, SI Zahidur Rahman, Abdul Baten, Rashed, Shovon Kuma Saha, constable Nazrul and informants Sumon and Russel.

The court ordered a judicial investigation into the matter. The investigation report was submitted on 17 February 2015, accusing five and absolving charges against five.