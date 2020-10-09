Policeman detained on allegation of killing pregnant wife

A police constable was arrested from Tafalbari village in Sharankhola upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in the killing of his pregnant wife, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Josna Begum, 35, second wife of constable Saddam Hossain.

Md Saidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola police station, said that Saddam, who joined Tafalbari police outpost around 11 months ago, used to live in a rented house of the village with his wife Josna.