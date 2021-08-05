Pori Moni and Nazrul Raaz to face lawsuits: RAB

Film star Pori Moni and producer Nazrul Islam Raaz, also proprietor of Raaz Multimedia, were grilled at the headquarters of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday morning, the force said.

RAB also said cases will be filed against the two.

Additional director general of RAB colonel KM Azad said a case under narcotics control act will be filed against Pori Moni and Nazrul Raaz.