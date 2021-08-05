Pori Moni and Nazrul Raaz to face lawsuits: RAB

“We are going through more documents. They could be sued under Digital Security Act as well,” he added.
RAB detained actress Pori Moni on Wednesday evening following a raid at her Banani residence in Dhaka. The law enforcement claimed to have seized drugs from her residence. Later, RAB members detained producer Nazrul Islam Raaz alias Nazrul Raaz from his office in the capital.
RAB said they conducted the raid at Pori Moni’s residence as they had received “specific allegations” against her. Producer Nazrul Raaz would allegedly organise drugs parties and entrap rich businesspersons and their sons and daughters by taking videos of those incidents. He would collect large amount of money by blackmailing them with those videos, RAB added.
The law enforcement agency sources said a few more people involved with those incidents are also under their surveillance. They will also be brought to book.
Earlier, on Thursday, RAB detained expelled member of Awami League’s subcommittee on Women’s Affairs, Helena Jahangir. The law enforcement also detained model Faria Mahbub Piasa and Marium Akter Mou on Sunday night and seized yaba and alcohol from their residences.
The three were placed in police remand in different cases. They also would organise drugs parties and shot videos with various people that they use to blackmail those people, the law enforcement claimed.