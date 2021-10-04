Charge sheet against Pori Moni submitted to court

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had arrested Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam on 4 August when they raided her apartment in Banani in the capital city. RAB filed a case with the Gulshan police station against Pori Moni in the incident, under the Narcotics Control Act. The charges mentioned 19 bottle of foreign liquor and 4 grams of the narcotic substance 'ice' had been recovered from her apartment.
When contacted, Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told Prothom Alo that she was unaware that a charge sheet had been submitted against Pori Moni.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on 31 August granted Pori Moni interim bail until the investigation report was submitted.
Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said, "The hearing of the case has been fixed for 10 October. If the charge sheet is given, an appeal will be submitted seeking bail for Pori Moni."
CID took Pori Moni on remand three times, for a total of seven days, for interrogation.
RAB-1 officer Md Mujibur Rahman is plaintiff in the case against Pori Moni. In the case, he alleged that on 4 August he and other members of RAB-1 had been at the Gulshan-1 intersection. At 4:05 in the afternoon, they received secret information that Pori Moni had procured foreign liquor through her associate Ashraful Islam and had stocked it in her apartment.
Later RAB raided her apartment on the fifth floor and women members of the force nabbed her from her bedroom where foreign liquor was recovered. Four grams of 'ice' or crystal meth were also discovered in her bedroom. A blot of LSD was also found there.
The value of the liquor and narcotic substances in actress Pori Moni's flat was estimated to be around Tk 207,000.
According to the case, Pori Moni would procure liquor through a certain Kabir and keep it at her place. In the case, RAB also claimed that during questioning, Pori Moni revealed that she would collect liquor of producer Nazrul Islam Raj.
However, the lawyers of Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam claimed that the allegations brought about by RAB in the case were not true.