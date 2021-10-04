Charge sheet against Pori Moni submitted to court

The Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) of police has submitted to court a charge sheet in a narcotics case against three persons, including film actress Pori Moni.

The charge sheet was submitted Monday afternoon to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, two months since the case was filed.

The other two accused in the case are Ashraful Islam and Kabir Hossain. They are both acquaintances of Pori Moni.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's crime and information division, Md Jafar Hossain, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.