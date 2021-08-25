Pori Moni files bail petition with HC

Film actress Pori Moni has filed a bail petition with the High Court in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Permission was taken over the bail petition from a virtual High Court bench comprised of justice Mostofa Jaman Islam and justice KM Jahid Sarwar on Wednesday morning.

https://en.prothomalo.com/bangladesh/crime-and-law/pori-monis-bail-hearing-on-13-sept