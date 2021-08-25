Crime and Law

Pori Moni files bail petition with HC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Pori Moni at the court premises
Pori Moni at the court premisesCollected

Film actress Pori Moni has filed a bail petition with the High Court in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Permission was taken over the bail petition from a virtual High Court bench comprised of justice Mostofa Jaman Islam and justice KM Jahid Sarwar on Wednesday morning.

https://en.prothomalo.com/bangladesh/crime-and-law/pori-monis-bail-hearing-on-13-sept

Advertisement
Advertisement

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer Mujibur Rahman filed the petition with the section. A copy of the petition has been given to the state party.

On 22 August, the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge set 13 September for hearing bail petition in the case.

Advertisement

The bail petition was filed on Wednesday over the legality of this order. It also raised the logic behind the delay of hearing of bail petition.

On 19 August, Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court rejected Pori Moni's bail petition. Against the order, Pori Moni filed the bail petition with the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.

Earlier on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni in possession of foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka. After the arrest, she was taken to the RAB headquarters.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement