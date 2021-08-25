Pori Moni files bail petition with HC

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer Mujibur Rahman filed the petition with the section. A copy of the petition has been given to the state party.
On 22 August, the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge set 13 September for hearing bail petition in the case.
The bail petition was filed on Wednesday over the legality of this order. It also raised the logic behind the delay of hearing of bail petition.
On 19 August, Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court rejected Pori Moni's bail petition. Against the order, Pori Moni filed the bail petition with the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.
Earlier on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni in possession of foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka. After the arrest, she was taken to the RAB headquarters.