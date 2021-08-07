Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy sued under narcotics act

Junaid Karim was detained from Gulshan Shooting Club area on Friday evening. He was shown arrested in the Narcotics Control Act on Saturday morning.
DB office said Chayanika Chowdhury was brought for interrogation. DB joint commissioner Harun-or-Rashid said she was released after interrogation on condition that she would come whenever she would be called for investigation.
On 13 June, Pori Moni at a press conference alleged she had been a victim of attempt to rape at Dhaka Boat Club. Chayanika Chowdhury was seen at the press conference. In the incident of Boat Club, Jimmy was with Pori Moni.