We got the desired verdict within PM's timeframe, now want swift execution, says father

The father of the eight-year-old child who was raped and murdered in capital’s Pallabi area has said, “We have received the desired verdict within the timeframe set by the honourable prime minister.” He expressed hope that the judgment would be executed swiftly.

The child’s father added, “Alhamdulillah, I am 100 per cent happy. I definitely want to see the execution of the verdict in my daughter's murder trial carried out quickly.”

He expressed his gratitude to the judge, police administration, journalists, and the general public of Bangladesh for supporting the family mentally during their time of distress.