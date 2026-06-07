Pallabi child rape and murder
We got the desired verdict within PM's timeframe, now want swift execution, says father
The father of the eight-year-old child who was raped and murdered in capital’s Pallabi area has said, “We have received the desired verdict within the timeframe set by the honourable prime minister.” He expressed hope that the judgment would be executed swiftly.
The child’s father added, “Alhamdulillah, I am 100 per cent happy. I definitely want to see the execution of the verdict in my daughter's murder trial carried out quickly.”
He expressed his gratitude to the judge, police administration, journalists, and the general public of Bangladesh for supporting the family mentally during their time of distress.
Earlier, the child's father arrived at the court at 10:27 am to hear the verdict. At one point while sitting on the bench during the proceedings, he became somewhat unwell. Later, two fans were brought in from outside for him. Throughout the delivery of the verdict, he sat with his head bowed.
The court announced the verdict just 19 days after the child was raped and brutally murdered. In the judgment, the court sentenced the accused, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akhter, to death.
On the day of the incident (19 May), before the child’s dismembered body was recovered from a flat on a building in Pallabi, the resident of the flat, accused Sohel, had already escaped by breaking the toilet window grill.
His wife, Swapna Akhter, was detained from the apartment at that time. Later that evening, Sohel Rana was arrested from Fatullah in Narayanganj. The child's father had filed a case with Pallabi Police Station regarding the incident.
On 20 May, both accused gave confessional statements before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid in Dhaka. On 1 June, the tribunal framed charges against them and ordered to begin the trial. After completion of witness testimony, defense arguments, and closing arguments, the court set the date for the verdict.
Note: In accordance with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Prothom Alo’s editorial policy, the identity and names of the child and her parents have not been disclosed in this report.