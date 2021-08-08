Probe body formed over Pori Moni's visit to Saklain's residence

A deputy inspector general of police headquarters told Prothom Alo that representatives from police headquarters, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been included in the committee.
Golam Saklain was transferred on Saturday to the Public Order Management division amid discussions of his 'intimacy' with actress Pori Moni.
Earlier, he was relieved of all duties of DB before the transfer order.
Some television channels telecast news that Pori Moni used to visit Saklain's residence. She went to Saklain's residence in her car on the morning on 1 August and she left his residence at midnight. The video of CCTV camera circulated in the media shows they were entering and leaving the residence.
Saklain, however, said Pori Moni called on him as the investigation officer of the case. But Pori Moni never visited his residence nor had any relations with him, he claimed.
Pori Moni filed a case for attempt to rape at Dhaka Boat Club in June. In connection with the case, drugs and liquor were recovered. Golam Saklain was the monitoring officer of the investigation of the case.
Pori Moni was detained with liquor and drugs from her residence on Wednesday night. She is now on remand. She was under the custody of DB during her remand for the clpsefirst two days before the case was transferred to the CID.
According to sources, Pori Moni during the interrogation said she was introduced with Golam Saklain in connection with the investigation of the case. Later they grew close. They used to go on trips together. During interrogation, Pori Moni's manager Ashraful Islam alias Dipu disclosed the relationship between these two, DB officials have said.