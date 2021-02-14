Probe report against 4 including MP Papul 5 Apr

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court today fixed 5 April for submission of the investigation report in the case of illegal asset and money laundering against four people, including Laxmipur-2 MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, reports BSS.

Today was fixed for the submission of the report but Dhaka Metropolitan sessions judge Imrul Kayesh set the new date as the investigation officer of the case could not submit the report and pleaded for time.

Advertisement

The other accused of the case are- Papul’s wife MP Selina Islam, sister-in-law Jasmine Pradhan and daughter Wafa Islam.

The ACC on 11 November, 2020, filed the case against Papul, his wife Selina Islam, MP, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan for amassing illegal worth of over Taka 23 millionand laundering abroad Taka 1.48 billion.

More News

Ron Haque Sikder granted bail

Ron Haque Sikder, managing director of Sikder Group, at the court premises after granted bail

Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Driver’s assistant hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

Driver’s assistant hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

3 abducted Rohingya leaders rescued

3 abducted Rohingya leaders rescued