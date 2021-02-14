Probe report against 4 including MP Papul 5 Apr

A Dhaka court today fixed 5 April for submission of the investigation report in the case of illegal asset and money laundering against four people, including Laxmipur-2 MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, reports BSS.

Today was fixed for the submission of the report but Dhaka Metropolitan sessions judge Imrul Kayesh set the new date as the investigation officer of the case could not submit the report and pleaded for time.