Prosecution seeks 'exemplary' punishment for all accused

The prosecution on Sunday sought capital punishment for all the 25 accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad’s murder case.

Chief prosecutor in the case Mosharraf Hossain Kajal made the appeal to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman while presenting the closing arguments.

Mosharraf Hossain said, “This killing is not a small incident. They waited for Abrar’s return from village. Then they set a ‘court’ inside the university’s hall and started torturing him. They were so angry at the boy that they finally thrashed him to death.”

He said, “We are not for outrage but we want justice.”