BGB recovers 60 gold bars worth almost Tk 90m in Jashore

Two teams from Khulna and Jashore-BGB battalions took positions in separate spots to detain the microbus.
After a chase by Khulna BGB, the microbus entered Jashore while another team also chased it.
The microbus fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control over the steering being chased by the BGB members, it said.
The driver, however, managed to flee from the vehicle before the arrival of the frontier forces.
Later, a total of 60 gold bars weighing around 8.974 kilograms was recovered from the vehicle, the release said.
The market price of the seized gold was estimated over Tk 89.7 million and those were submitted to exchequers through Sadar police station.
A process is underway to file a case in this connection, the BGB release added.