Crime

BGB recovers 60 gold bars worth almost Tk 90m in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk
Gold barsReuters file photo

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered a large haul of gold amounting to almost 9kg, distributed equally in 60 bars, from the Rajarhat area in Jashore on Tuesday, reports UNB.

A BGB press release signed by Lieutenant Colonel Shahed Minhaj Siddique, a commandant of the BGB-49 in Jashore, said they came to know that a white microbus carrying a consignment of gold was heading to Jashore from the capital, with the aim to smuggle the illegal consignment to India through the border.

Two teams from Khulna and Jashore-BGB battalions took positions in separate spots to detain the microbus.

After a chase by Khulna BGB, the microbus entered Jashore while another team also chased it.

The microbus fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control over the steering being chased by the BGB members, it said.

The driver, however, managed to flee from the vehicle before the arrival of the frontier forces.

Later, a total of 60 gold bars weighing around 8.974 kilograms was recovered from the vehicle, the release said.

The market price of the seized gold was estimated over Tk 89.7 million and those were submitted to exchequers through Sadar police station.

A process is underway to file a case in this connection, the BGB release added.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment