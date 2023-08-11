DU students’ involvement revealed 2 years after murder

Police arrested a student of Dhaka University (DU) over murder of a youth two years ago. The DU student was traced, thanks to a mobile phone number.

Arrested Sheikh Maruf Hossain alias Sujan, 26, is a third year student of political science department at DU. He is also vice president of Surja Sen Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Back on 1 June in 2021, several youths admitted an unconscious youth named Abul Hasan, 32, to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The youth died that day. Abul Hasan’s father Abdul Matin filed an unnatural death case with Shahbagh police station.

The police came to know that it was not an unnatural death recently after receiving the autopsy report of Abul Hasan. He was actually killed. Abul Hasan was an employee of a mobile servicing shop in Eastern Mallika market in the capital. He is from Lakshmipur Sadar. He lived with his family at a house in the city’s Elephant Road.

Investigation sources said that Abul Hasan used to take drugs and one evening in the last week of May 2021, he went to the Nilkhet area adjacent to DU campus to take drugs. There he locked into an altercation with Maruf and his two friends Tariqul Islam (Tareq) and Rajib Hossain. In a sequel of that incident, Maruf and his two friends attacked Abul Hasan at Suhrawardy Udyan area one week later. Among the attackers, Tariqul was a DU student too. These three took critically injured Abul Hasan to DMCH.