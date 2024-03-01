Investigation of 789 cases stalled for DNA reports

A 10-year old child was stabbed to death in Cumilla city on 19 October in 2019. The incident of the killing had no witness. During the investigation, police submitted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples of some suspects. But the investigation has not seen any headway as police did not get the report of the DNA test.

A seven-year old child was murdered after rape in Chattogram city on 24 October in 2022. A person arrested over the incident confessed to committing the crime in court. Investigation officer of the case said the primary investigation has been finished but the charge sheet cannot be submitted to the court as the DNA report has not been received yet.

Not only these two cases, the police are unable to complete the investigation of many cases across the country due to lack of DNA reports. DNA samples are tested in two labs in Dhaka in cases that require DNA testing. One of the labs has been closed for a month due to lack of allocation. Moreover, the amended Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has made DNA testing of accused persons and victims mandatory. Because of that, the investigations of the cases are stalled for the DNA test report.

