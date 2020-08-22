RAB takes 3 APBn men into custody for quizzing

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) into its custody from Cox’s Bazar jail for interrogation over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

They are being quizzed at the RAB-15 office.

The APBn men are sub-inspector Md Shajahan and constables Md Rajib and Md Abdullah. Earlier a court granted a seven-day remand for them. The three APBn members were on duty at Shamlapur police check post while Sinha was killed in police firing on 31 July.