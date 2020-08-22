RAB takes 3 APBn men into custody for quizzing

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) into its custody from Cox’s Bazar jail for interrogation over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
They are being quizzed at the RAB-15 office.
The APBn men are sub-inspector Md Shajahan and constables Md Rajib and Md Abdullah. Earlier a court granted a seven-day remand for them. The three APBn members were on duty at Shamlapur police check post while Sinha was killed in police firing on 31 July.
Md Mokammel Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar district jail, told Prothom Alo that a team of RAB took the APBn men accused in Sinha murder in their custody around 11:45am.
RAB has so far interrogated 13 accused of the case.
On Friday, a team of RAB, along with three prime accused in the case Pradeep Kumar Das, Liakat Ali and Nandadulal Rakkhit, visited the spot where Sinha was killed at Baharchhara’s Shamlapur in Teknaf.
The accused simulated the incident of murder.
RAB’s additional director general colonel Mostafa Sarwar told journalists that they came to visit the murder spot to understand what made police fire at Sinha.
“What happened in just two minutes that Sinha had to be shot. We’ve come here to seek the answer,” Sarwar said.
RAB officials said the three APBn members have seen the incident happening and they know well about it.
Investigation officer of the case Khairul Islam, however, did not agree to talk about the matter.