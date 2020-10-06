Rape is one kind of terrorism: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government is taking actions against offenders whether they are very powerful or not, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“Recently, rape incidents have risen. But the government is showing no mercy to anyone. It is taking actions against offenders in a self-motivated way whether they are very powerful or not,” he told a meeting of the AL secretariat at the party’s central office in the capital.

Mentioning that rape is a social disease as well as criminal act, he said offenders don’t have any party identity and if anyone tries to divert the incident to a different direction by giving a political tag, its trial may face hindrance.