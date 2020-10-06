Rape is one kind of terrorism: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government is taking actions against offenders whether they are very powerful or not, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“Recently, rape incidents have risen. But the government is showing no mercy to anyone. It is taking actions against offenders in a self-motivated way whether they are very powerful or not,” he told a meeting of the AL secretariat at the party’s central office in the capital.
Mentioning that rape is a social disease as well as criminal act, he said offenders don’t have any party identity and if anyone tries to divert the incident to a different direction by giving a political tag, its trial may face hindrance.
“The government did not show any partiality to anybody. Rape is one kind of terrorism. The government did not show the minimum level of mercy to those who are found involved in rape and murder,” he said.
The AL general secretary urged all to build united social resistance against such heinous crime like rape.
“The government is bringing offenders to justice in rape incidents. But we will have to build a united social resistance against such incidents,” he said.
The minister urged those who are waging movement in protest against rape to keep patience as the government is taking actions in the incidents.