500-700 women killed or driven to suicide every year

The number of women dying of unnatural causes is 500 a year on average, which rises to 700 in some years. Some of them died due to physical torture while some committed suicide after not being able to endure the torture anymore. Some of them were killed. These figures came up in a statistics of Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK).

According to the ASK, some 3,376 women were killed or were driven to suicide from 2017 to July this year. According to the year-wise figures, some 597 women were killed in 2017, 528 in 2018, 587 in 2019, 661 in 2020, 684 in 2021 and 319 were killed in the first seven months of the year 2022. It means that more than 50 women are being killed every month on average, where the number of killing is greater than the number of suicide.

The ASK prepared these statistics based on their own information, reports published in nine national dailies, including Prothom Alo and several online news portals.

The ASK is keeping an account of how many women have been killed or how many of them have committed suicide after sexual harassment and violence, rape, dowry related and domestic violence. Statistics show that the cases of women being killed by husband and husband's family members are more frequent. However, the cases of being killed by the members of their own family are hardly less.