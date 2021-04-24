Rohingya youth killed in reported gunfight with BGB

A Rohingya youth was killed in what the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with its members along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Ghumdhum in Naikhyangchhari of Bandarban on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, who has been described as a yaba peddler by the BGB, reports news agency UNB.

He was from the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Around 80,000 yaba pills, a weapon and two rounds of bullet were recovered after the shootout, Cox's Bazar 34 BGB commander Lt. Col. Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said.