Rohingya youth killed in reported gunfight with BGB

A Rohingya youth was killed in what the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with its members along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Ghumdhum in Naikhyangchhari of Bandarban on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, who has been described as a yaba peddler by the BGB, reports news agency UNB.
He was from the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.
Around 80,000 yaba pills, a weapon and two rounds of bullet were recovered after the shootout, Cox's Bazar 34 BGB commander Lt. Col. Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said.
He also said a BGB team intercepted a gang of yaba peddlers after being tipped off about a smuggling bid through Baishfari area.
The drug peddlers opened fire as soon as they saw the BGB team, triggering the gunfight, he added.
Ibrahim was killed during the gunfight but others managed to escape. His body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the BGB commander.