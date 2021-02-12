Ron Haque Sikder granted bail

Ron Haque Sikder came to Dhaka due to his father's death. He had been in hiding since he was made accused in an attempted murder case.

A team of DB of police, headed by DMP Gulshan division's deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, arrested him from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am Friday.

Additional deputy commissioner of the division, Golam Saqlain, told Prothom Alo, he was arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. His brother Dipu Haque Sikder, also accused in the case, has not returned to the country and so could not be arrested.

Earlier, Exim Bank authorities, filed a case against Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder, sons of Sikder Group owner Zainul Haque Sikder, at the Gulshan police station on 19 May last year.

In the case statement, it was said that on 7 May 2020, Ron and Dipu to have attempted to murder Exim Bank managing director Mohammad Haider Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain, shooting at them and also detaining them in an apartment as they did not accept mortgage documents for a loan of Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore).

Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder have been in hiding since the incident, said Kamaruzzman, the officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station at the time.