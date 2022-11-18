Crime

RAB arrest AL leader Bazlur from Chanpara

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) has arrested panel chairman of Kayetpara union in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila Bazlur Rahman.

A team of RAB-1 detained Bozlur, also an executive member of the upazila Awami League, from Chanpara Punarbasan Kendra on Friday afternoon.

Lieutenant colonel Abdullah Al Momen, commander of RAB-1, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said Bazlur was arrested in a case filed over attack on RAB members in Chanpara area on 27 September night.

Chanpara, a drug hotspot, has been under the scanner as law enforcers suspect that BUET student Fardin Nur might have been killed in that area.

Asked if Bazlur’s arrest has any link with Fardin murder, the RAB official said, “I don’t have any knowledge on the issue.”

Bazlur’s daughter Roma Akter told Prothom Alo at 4:30pm, “We are not getting the whereabouts of my father. We heard RAB picked him up.”

Bazlur, son of certain Nader Baksh of Chanpara Punarbasan Kendra’s word no. 6, is accused in 10 cases including murder case. He is also accused of attacking RAB and policemen. He is locally known as godfather of criminal gangs of Chanpara area.

Local people can’t even speak up against the criminal activities of Bazlur fearing reprisal. Prothom Alo on 17 September published a detailed investigative report on various criminal activities of Bazlur.

