RAB arrest AL leader Bazlur from Chanpara

Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) has arrested panel chairman of Kayetpara union in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila Bazlur Rahman.

A team of RAB-1 detained Bozlur, also an executive member of the upazila Awami League, from Chanpara Punarbasan Kendra on Friday afternoon.

Lieutenant colonel Abdullah Al Momen, commander of RAB-1, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said Bazlur was arrested in a case filed over attack on RAB members in Chanpara area on 27 September night.