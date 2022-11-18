RAB arrest AL leader Bazlur from Chanpara

Chanpara, a drug hotspot, has been under the scanner as law enforcers suspect that BUET student Fardin Nur might have been killed in that area.
Asked if Bazlur’s arrest has any link with Fardin murder, the RAB official said, “I don’t have any knowledge on the issue.”
Bazlur’s daughter Roma Akter told Prothom Alo at 4:30pm, “We are not getting the whereabouts of my father. We heard RAB picked him up.”
Bazlur, son of certain Nader Baksh of Chanpara Punarbasan Kendra’s word no. 6, is accused in 10 cases including murder case. He is also accused of attacking RAB and policemen. He is locally known as godfather of criminal gangs of Chanpara area.
Local people can’t even speak up against the criminal activities of Bazlur fearing reprisal. Prothom Alo on 17 September published a detailed investigative report on various criminal activities of Bazlur.