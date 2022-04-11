Samrat gets permanent bail in drug case

On Sunday, Samrat secured bail in an arms case and a money laundering case filed against him.

However, Samrat will not be able to walk out of jail as he is yet to get bail in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Samrat’s counsel.

Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year.

Earlier, on 6 October in 2019, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.