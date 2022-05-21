Crime

Raping woman

Seven Bangladeshis sentenced for life in India

Prothom Alo English Desk
New Delhi
Illustration of serving in jail. UNB

An Indian court has sentenced seven Bangladeshi nationals to life in jail for raping a woman from their country in the southern city of Bengaluru last year.

The fast-track court also handed down jail terms of five and 20 years, respectively, to two others after holding them guilty of the crime on Friday, reports UNB.

However, two more men chargesheeted by police in the gang-rape case were absolved of the serious charge and instead convicted of various offences under the Foreigners' Act and sentenced to nine months in prison.

"One accused has, however, been acquitted as he turned an approver in the case. Eleven of the 12 chargesheeted in the case as well as the rape survivor are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," a lawyer told the local media.

In fact, Indian authorities swung into action after a video of the heinous crime went viral on social media last year. Subsequently, a massive manhunt by Benguluru Police led to the arrest of the 12 men.

Interrogation of the arrestees also helped investigators unearth a cross-border human trafficking racket in the city.

