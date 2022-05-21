Seven Bangladeshis sentenced for life in India

An Indian court has sentenced seven Bangladeshi nationals to life in jail for raping a woman from their country in the southern city of Bengaluru last year.

The fast-track court also handed down jail terms of five and 20 years, respectively, to two others after holding them guilty of the crime on Friday, reports UNB.

However, two more men chargesheeted by police in the gang-rape case were absolved of the serious charge and instead convicted of various offences under the Foreigners' Act and sentenced to nine months in prison.