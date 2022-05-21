Seven Bangladeshis sentenced for life in India

"One accused has, however, been acquitted as he turned an approver in the case. Eleven of the 12 chargesheeted in the case as well as the rape survivor are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," a lawyer told the local media.
In fact, Indian authorities swung into action after a video of the heinous crime went viral on social media last year. Subsequently, a massive manhunt by Benguluru Police led to the arrest of the 12 men.
Interrogation of the arrestees also helped investigators unearth a cross-border human trafficking racket in the city.