SI Nanda Dulal to give deposition in court

One of the prime accused in retired army officer Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder, sub-inspector (SI) of Teknaf police station Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, will give his deposition in the court under Section 164. He was taken to the Cox's Bazar court in a RAB vehicle around 10:15am on Monday.

He was taken to Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah’s court after a health check at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital around 9.30 am.

Liaqat Ali, main accused in the Sinha murder case and the suspended inspector of the Baharchhara police outpost in Teknaf, made a confessional statement in the same court on Sunday. He is currently in the district jail.

Cox's Bazar assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Khairul Islam, who is investigating the case, told the media that SI Nanda Dulal had given important information while in remand about Sinha's murder. He has agreed to testify in court under Section 164.