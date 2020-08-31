SI Nanda Dulal to give deposition in court

One of the prime accused in retired army officer Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder, sub-inspector (SI) of Teknaf police station Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, will give his deposition in the court under Section 164. He was taken to the Cox's Bazar court in a RAB vehicle around 10:15am on Monday.
He was taken to Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah’s court after a health check at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital around 9.30 am.
Liaqat Ali, main accused in the Sinha murder case and the suspended inspector of the Baharchhara police outpost in Teknaf, made a confessional statement in the same court on Sunday. He is currently in the district jail.
Cox's Bazar assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Khairul Islam, who is investigating the case, told the media that SI Nanda Dulal had given important information while in remand about Sinha's murder. He has agreed to testify in court under Section 164.
Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post on his way back to the Nilima Resort in Himchhari, Cox's Bazar, on Marine Drive, after filming travel videos in the Marishbunia hills of Teknaf on 31 July. Police arrested Shahedul Islam Sifat, who was with Sinha at the time. Later, another colleague of theirs, Shipra Debnath, was arrested from Nilima Resort. Both Sifat and Shipra are now out on bail.
According to RAB sources, there are 13 accused in Sinha murder case. They are Teknaf police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost inspector in-charge Liaqat Ali, SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, SI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun, Armed Police Battalion member SI Md Shahjahan, constable Rajib and Md Abdullah and Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohammad Ayas, residents of Marishbunia area of Teknaf.
Following the remand, three members of the APBN made a confessional statement under Section 164 in the senior judicial magistrate's Court a few days ago. Three of them are currently in the district jail. At the time of the incident, three members of APBN were in charge of the Shamlapur check post. They were shown arrested in the Sinha murder case.
RAB remanded OC Pradeep Kumar Das, inspector Liaqat Ali and police SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit in the third phase on 28 August in the case.