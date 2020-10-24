Sinha murder case to be settled soon: RAB DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Chowdhury Abdullah al-Mamun on Friday said retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case has made positive progress and the case will be disposed of soon, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“We hope the case will be settled soon. There has been positive progress in the investigation of the case. It would not be appropriate to say anything further in the interest of investigation,” he said.

He said this while responding to a question from a newsperson after inspecting the Ramna Kali Mandir (Temple) in the capital city on the occasion of Durga Puja.