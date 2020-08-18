Sinha murder: Three APBn men arrested

Rapid Action Battatlion (RAB) has arrested three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in connection with the murder case of retired army major Sinha Mohammnad Rashed Khan.

The arrestees are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shahjahan, and constables Rajib and Abdullah, who were on duty at APBn's Shamplapur check post in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on the day of the killing.

So, far 10 persons have been arrested over Sinha's murder.