Sinha murder: Three APBn men arrested

Rapid Action Battatlion (RAB) has arrested three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in connection with the murder case of retired army major Sinha Mohammnad Rashed Khan.
The arrestees are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shahjahan, and constables Rajib and Abdullah, who were on duty at APBn's Shamplapur check post in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on the day of the killing.
So, far 10 persons have been arrested over Sinha's murder.
Earlier, seven people including four policemen — constable Safanur Karim, constable Kamal Hossain, constable Abdullah Al Mamun and ASI Liton Mia— and three witnesses in a case filed by police including Md Iyas, Nurul Amin and Nizam Uddin from Marishbunia village of Teknaf were arrested in connection with the killing.
On 31 July night, Sinha was shot dead in police firing at the Shamlapur check post on his way back to the Nilima Resort in the Himchhari area of Cox's Bazar. At that time, police arrested Shahedul Islam Sifat who was with Sinha and sent him to jail. Shipra Debnath was later apprehended from the resort. Both are currently out on bail.
Police had filed two cases in connection with the killing. Sifat was accused of obstructing government duties in a case filed with Teknaf police station while Shipra was named in a case filed under the narcotics control act with Ramu police station.
On 5 August, Sinha’s elder sister Sharmim Shariya filed a case against nine policemen including suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in-charge Liaqat Ali and sub-inspector Nandalal Rakshit.