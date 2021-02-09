Six cops land in jail for ‘abduction’ in Chattogram

A Chattogram Court on Monday sentenced six police members including the body guard of CMP Commissioner to jail in a case filed over taking money from a victim after kidnap, reports UNB.
The arrestees were identified as CMP commissioner’s body guard constable Morshed Billah, deputy commissioner’s body guard constable Md Masud, constable Shakil Khan and Eskendar Hossain of reserved force, constable Monirul Islam and constable Abdul Nabi.
The six cops were suspended after their arrest on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque.
According to the case statement, on 3 February eight youths kidnapped Abdul Mannan from Boirag village and demanded Tk 1 million to free him.
Later, they released Abdul Mannan after getting Tk 180,000 from the victim’s family.
Mannan filed a case in this regard on 7 February accusing the six cops and unnamed some others.