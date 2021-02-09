Six cops land in jail for ‘abduction’ in Chattogram

The six cops were suspended after their arrest on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque.

According to the case statement, on 3 February eight youths kidnapped Abdul Mannan from Boirag village and demanded Tk 1 million to free him.

Later, they released Abdul Mannan after getting Tk 180,000 from the victim’s family.

Mannan filed a case in this regard on 7 February accusing the six cops and unnamed some others.