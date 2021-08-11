Six DB officials placed on remand

Six officials, including an inspector of detective branch of Feni district police, have been placed on remand on different terms in a case filed over allegedly looting 20 gold bars worth Tk 12.4 million from a gold trader.

Feni senior judicial magistrate court judge Abdullah Khan passed the order on Wednesday.

Feni police superintendent Khandaker Nurunnabi said all accused were arrested on Tuesday night. Of the looted bars, 15 were seized.