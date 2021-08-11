Crime and Law

'Looting' gold bars

Six DB officials placed on remand

Staff Correspondent
Feni
Six officials, including an inspector of detective branch of Feni district police, have been placed on remand on different terms in a case filed over allegedly looting 20 gold bars worth Tk 12.4 million from a gold trader.

Feni senior judicial magistrate court judge Abdullah Khan passed the order on Wednesday.

Feni police superintendent Khandaker Nurunnabi said all accused were arrested on Tuesday night. Of the looted bars, 15 were seized.

Among the arrestees, DB inspector Md Saiful Islam has been placed on a four-day remand and the rest for three days each. They are sub-inspectors Motahar Hossain, Nurul Haque and Mizanur Rahman and assistant sub- inspectors Ovijit Barua and Masud Rana.

Police source said gold trader Gopal Kanti Das was travelling to Dhaka with 20 gold bars on Sunday. At around 6:00pm, DB police barred his vehicle at Fatehpur railway overpass area in Feni and seized the gold bars after detaining him.

Later, the trader lodged a lawsuit with Feni sadar model police station in connection with the incident.

