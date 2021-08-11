Six DB officials placed on remand

Among the arrestees, DB inspector Md Saiful Islam has been placed on a four-day remand and the rest for three days each. They are sub-inspectors Motahar Hossain, Nurul Haque and Mizanur Rahman and assistant sub- inspectors Ovijit Barua and Masud Rana.
Police source said gold trader Gopal Kanti Das was travelling to Dhaka with 20 gold bars on Sunday. At around 6:00pm, DB police barred his vehicle at Fatehpur railway overpass area in Feni and seized the gold bars after detaining him.
Later, the trader lodged a lawsuit with Feni sadar model police station in connection with the incident.