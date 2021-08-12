Six DB officials suspended

Earlier on Wednesday, a Feni court ordered a four-day remand for DB officer-in-charge (OC) Saiful Islam and three-day remand for the remaining five arrestees.
The arrestees were Feni OC Saiful Islam, sub-inspector Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nurul Haque, ASI Abhijit Barua and Masud Rana.
Earlier on Tuesday night, six DB police officers were arrested from the district DB office and were handed over to Feni model police station.
SP Khandaker Nurunnabi said the district police had arrested six officers in connection with a case filed by a gold trader of Chattogram. A total of 15 gold bars were recovered from them. A case of robbery was lodged against them at Feni model police station.
Police source said gold trader Gopal Kanti Das was travelling to Dhaka with 20 gold bars on Sunday. At around 6:00pm, DB police barred his vehicle at Fatehpur railway overpass area in Feni and seized the gold bars after detaining him.
Later, the trader lodged a lawsuit with Feni sadar model police station in connection with the incident.