Six get life term over killing Rajshahi man

A Rajshahi court on Sunday sentenced six people of the same family to life term imprisonment for killing a man over land dispute in 2005, UNB reports.

The convicts are Dulal Uddin, his wife Minara Khatun, Md Mithu, Md Tota, Ranju alias Md Bulbul. All of them are from the same family.

Special Judges Court judge Ismat Ara delivered the verdict in the afternoon while the convicts were present on the dock.

Public Prosecutor Shafikul Islam said Mithu and Tota were also fined Tk 50,000 each and other convicts were fined Tk 10,000 each.

According to the case statement, on 19 July 2005, the convicts hacked the victim Saidar Rahman, 30, to death over a piece of land.

Later, victim’s mother filed a case over the matter.