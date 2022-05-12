Six to die for killing minor in Cox’s Bazar

Those acquitted are Mohibulla, 45, son of Abdul Jalil, and Didar Mia, son of Zafar Ahmed.
According to the prosecution, Sumon, who worked for the boy’s father—Md Abdullah of Teknaf upazila—had made the plan to abduct the child for ransom.
On 6 September, 2011, the convicts picked up the boy—Waliullah—from near his house. But when the boy raised an alarm, the convicts slit his throat and dumped the body near his house.
On 9 September, 2011, Waliullah’s father lodged a complaint against 4-5 people with Teknaf Police. The cops later registered a murder case.
On 30 December, 2012, the investigating officer in the case submitted a chargesheet against five people. The case was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
On 25 August, 2017, CID officers submitted a supplementary chargesheet against eight people.