Six to die for killing minor in Cox’s Bazar

A court in Cox’s Bazar has sentenced six people to death for abducting and killing a seven-year-old boy in 2011, UNB reports.

Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge Md Ismail handed down the punishment on Wednesday after holding the six guilty of the crime. However, two other accused in the case have been acquitted “for lack of evidence”.

The convicts are Sumon Ali, 26, son of Aftab Ali, Yeasin alias Raihan, 29, son of Shamsul Haque, Yeakub, 34, son of Aslam Mia, Ishak alias Kalu, 31, son of Atlongi Hossain, Saidul Hossain, 47, son of Abdur Rahim, and Nazrul Islam, 28, son of Nabi Hossain. Of them Saidul, Ishak and Nazrul were tried in absentia.