Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk 87,96,86,000 during drives conducted in bordering and other areas in November, reports UNB.

Seized narcotics and alcoholic beverages include 3.23kg of crystal methamphetamine, 1.3 million yaba, 24,550 bottles of phensedyl, foreign liquor, beer and weed, the BGB said in a statement on Friday.